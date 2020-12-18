https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-spies-and-sexual-harassment-3-bombshell-stories-the-legacy-media-are-hiding-from-you

In the weeks leading up to November 3rd’s election, one unfortunate truth became abundantly clear: the legacy media are the Democratic party’s propaganda wing. To the Left — and some in the middle — this will sound like lazy conservative hyperbole, where the media is presented as the “enemy of the people,” pushers of “fake news.”

The truth is, however, that the “good old days” of subtle subjectivity or mild bias in the field of journalism are long gone. Instead, the legacy media have ushered in a new age of blatant and shameless narrative control with the expressed goal of achieving partisan political objectives.

For those who disagree, here is a list of stories from this past week alone which — had they received any attention — could be hugely damaging to the Democratic party and ““have been suppressed or even ignored by our supposedly “objective” media elite.

China Data Leak

Last week, an unprecedented “major leak” of official records uncovered a register of 1.95 million members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “Detailed analysis” revealed that Pfizer and AstraZeneca employed 123 “party loyalists,” and that “there were more than 600 party members across 19 branches working at the British banks HSBC and Standard Chartered in 2016.” In addition, “firms with defence industry interests” like Airbus, Boeing and Rolls-Royce “employed hundreds of party members.” Multiple government agencies were also found to have employed members of the CCP.

The story was first reported by Sky News Australia and the Daily Mail, with the Daily Wire one of the first outlets to report on it in the United States. A few days later, the story was also reported by Fox News, the New York Post, the Washington Examiner, the Washington Free Beacon, and the Epoch Times.

Over five days later, the story hasn’t been mentioned once by CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, MSBNC, NBC, CNBC, or ABC. Not one article, not one video segment. After evidence showed that the greatest adversary of the United States on the global stage had succeeded in infiltrating western industries and governments, the legacy media had nothing to say.

Eric Swalwell

Early last week, Axios reported that an alleged Chinese spy, a woman named Fang Fang or Christine Fang, had “forged ties with Swalwell while he was a city council member in Dublin, California.” Fang had helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 reelection campaign, and even placed an intern in his office.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany excoriated the legacy media for their complete disinterest in the possibility that Swalwell — who still sits on the House Intelligence Committee and was a vocal instigator in the Russia collusion hoax — could have been compromised by a Chinese spy.

.@PressSec @KayleighMcEnany‘s closing statement at today’s briefing was a #mustwatch, absolutely torching the liberal media’s purposeful lack of curiosity and interest in Eric Swalwell’s relationship with Chinese spy #FangFang but spent years spinning Trump-Russia lies (1/) pic.twitter.com/vNJ87wg9IB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 15, 2020

On December 17th, The Hill reported that the “CBS, NBC and ABC evening newscasts haven’t dedicated one second to the story,” that Rep. Swalwell was “barely pressed” during an interview with CNN, and that The New York Times had failed to report on the story in any fashion.

One would imagine that had it been a Republican Congressman who was accused of sleeping with a spy, the legacy media may have expressed more interest.

Andrew Cuomo Sexual Harrassment

On December 13th, the Daily Wire reported that “sexual misconduct allegations” were made against New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo. The allegations were made by one of Cuomo’s former advisers, progressive activist Lindsey Boylan.

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Many may remember the way the legacy media treated Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation hearings. His accusers, specifically Christine Blasey Ford, were treated as unquestionably reliable heroes of the “Me Too” and “Believe All Women” movements. Ford even appeared on the cover of Time Magazine, which was recognized as 2018’s “Cover of the Year.”

When it comes to Andrew Cuomo, however, it appears that he can do no wrong in the eyes of the media. His policies resulted in the worst COVID-19 death tolls of any state in the nation, and yet he is celebrated by the Left and media alike. Indeed, on the back of such “success,” it has been reported that Joe Biden is even considering Cuomo for his Attorney General.

According to Fox News, “The Media Research Center reported that ABC, NBC and CBS ignored Boylan’s claims in the first 24 hours after her allegations became public,” and that “CNN and MSNC didn’t mention Boylan’s claims during the 24-hour period following her shocking tweet.”

Perhaps we should remember that Andrew Cuomo’s younger brother, Chris Cuomo, is an anchor for CNN, who told the New York Governor on-air, “Obviously, I love you as a brother. Obviously, I’ll never be objective. Obviously, I think you’re the best politician in the country.”

When it comes to CNN and the legacy media, their silence in the face of these bombshell stories proves that they don’t value truth. All they care about is protecting their chosen winners — the Democratic party.

