Corporate media, especially LGBT media, seem to have a special hobby of attempting to make conservatives, particularly Christians, as uncomfortable as possible in public. This becomes more apparent when they consider their target to be especially deserving of harassment and bullying, such as actor Chris Pratt.

Popsugar, for example, gleefully declared, “Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord Is Bisexual, and All Eyes Are on Chris Pratt.” The article imagines and mocks a hypothetically scared, sad, and outraged Pratt finding out his most famous character has come out, and he can barely contain himself. Pratt has yet to comment on the revelation.

With a cover photo of Pratt sneering in disgust, LGBTQ Nation headlined its take with, “Guardian of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord revealed as bisexual. Will Chris Pratt have a religious issue?” Again fantasizing about the actor’s personal beliefs, the website pondered, “Will … the actor who famously attends an anti-LGBTQ church be able to effectively play the character?”

As implied, every report on the development seems to feel it necessary to include that same characterization. Pratt is a member of Hillsong Church and has long been the target of mockery, anger, accusations, and public shaming for his Christian beliefs.

Hollywood Lashes Out at Pratt

In 2019, then-Ellen Page lashed out at Pratt without cause, demanding: “If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop.”

Pratt had not said anything homophobic nor made fun of transgender people nor participated in any campaigns for legislation considered anti-LGBT. He had done nothing more than be a Christian and continue working in Hollywood without being ashamed of his faith.

Despite not doing anything to warrant the abuse from Page, Pratt responded in defense of his church, saying: “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.” Nevertheless, the imaginary version of Pratt existing in the heads of left-wing and LGBT activists is still considered homophobic and bigoted to such a degree that they have even begun recasting the character.

Actor Daniel Newman, for example, demanded, “If Star-Lord is Bisexual now, then an Out Bisexual actor should be playing him!” Jon Cooper and Debra Messing, who recently faced backlash for wishing President Trump would be the victim of sexual assault in prison, agreed, with Cooper gleefully declaring, “If Star-Lord is bisexual now, then there’s no actor who’s better suited to play him!”

Pink News argued, “With Marvel Comics confirming that the legendary Star-Lord is bisexual, fans are hoping a future iteration of the character could be played by a bisexual actor.” Despite the film series “Guardians of the Galaxy” breaking records in revenue, with the first in the series being the best August release of all time in 2014, many seem ready to kick Pratt out of his iconic role.

The Revelation Is No Big Deal

Pratt is scheduled to portray the character again in two upcoming movies, and it’s unclear whether the new revelation will surface. In fact, in context, the revelation isn’t particularly groundbreaking.

The character, who has had a long-term relationship with one of the female main characters finds himself in a parallel universe for 150 years with only two other people, one man and one woman. After 12 years, he decides to enter a relationship with both of them. The story appears in the latest issue of the comic book, and there doesn’t look to be any prior history to it.

As an actor, Pratt pretends to be things he is not. Right now, he plays a character in an imaginary world where he is in love with a green, alien woman — it’s all fictional. There is also no indication that Pratt as a straight man would have any issues playing a gay or bisexual character, something only LGBT activists seem to be outraged over these days.

He is a married Christian, yet he portrays a sexually roguish, half-god character who has never been married to the character his character frequently has sex with. This isn’t a Bible story.

Why the Mockery?

More frustratingly, the left is obsessed with proper representation and ensuring actors of differing faiths or who belong to the LGBT community have a say in the characters they play. Zeeko Zaki, who stars in “FBI,” is Muslim and wrote of how he grew up with negative Muslim stereotypes. He says this influenced the role he took, which was meant for a Latino character, to be inclusive of Islamic and Egyptian heritage. Marvel has taken care to ensure Muslim actors have a say in their characters, as Faran Tahir discussed, saying he helped prevent negative stereotypes from being used in his portrayal in the 2008 film “Iron Man.”

These actors are accommodated personally, so why is Pratt so freely mocked by people who want to force him into potentially uncomfortable positions in his own career just because he is a Christian? The simplest answer is that the left believes he deserves it because of his religious affiliation, their stereotypical prejudices, and the fact that he belongs to a popular church that views sexuality in a way they believe to be abhorrent.

Their joy in attacking Pratt comes from a place of petty vengeance and bigotry, and they feel completely justified. Pratt always responds respectfully to this kind of hateful ignorance, and I am sure he will address this issue perfectly fine.

We should recognize these bullies for who they are, however. It is the LGBT activists who are mocking a man for possibly being forced to choose between his personal beliefs and his career for their own amusement.

