https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fdcc3f0fcf548787c02defd
Joe Biden on Thursday went on a television comedy show to defend his son, Hunter, who has been caught up in a series of financial scandals stemming from his business deals with foreigners including Co…
Authorities say a New York State Police sergeant rescued a man stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week’s storm…
A Thousand Years Of Darkness…We Are Facing A Maoist Infiltration And Will Not Recover If We Don’t Act Now. The Republic Is Dying….
A new round of talks was held by India and China on Friday, aimed at ending the biggest confrontation between their troops along the Himalayan border. The officials have agreed to work towards early d…
Legislators in Switzerland have approved a bill to allow same sex-couples to marry. But it’s too early to call victory for the LGBTQ community – opponents of the legislation have promised to put it to…