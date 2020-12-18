http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/630GKev30jg/

Students at Columbia University are striking this week to bring attention to their call for a 10 percent tuition decrease. Student activist Townesend Nelson said this week that the university is “vampirically sucking every drop of blood” from the “lifeless corpses” of enrolled students. Students participating in the strike have refused to pay their tuition bills for the spring semester.

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at Columbia University are striking in response to a list of alleged grievances against the’s university administration. Students are calling on administrators to drop the cost of tuition by 10 percent and increase financial aid grants by 10 percent. Annual tuition for enrolled undergraduates at the university costs $58,920.

Student Townesend Nelson, who has led the charge against the university’s administrators, said this week that the university has failed to accommodate students that are struggling as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“While the pandemic and consequent recession have exacerbated the challenges students face, students—both at Columbia and around the country—have always struggled to afford to go to school,” Nelson argued.

Nelson argued that the university is using its strong reputation as a justification for its refusal to lower its exorbitant tuition costs.

“Columbia is only able to charge so much because of their prestige. Thousands of students crying out that Columbia is vampirically sucking every drop of blood from our lifeless corpses destroys that reputation. As public perception turns against the university, the administration will be forced to concede,” Nelson added.

Columbia University said through a spokesperson that is has made an effort during the pandemic to reduce the financial burden imposed on students and their families. For example, the university has reportedly frozen tuition costs since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Throughout this difficult year, Columbia has remained focused on preserving the health and safety of our community, fulfilling our commitment to anti-racism, providing the education sought by our students, and continuing the scientific and other research needed to overcome society’s serious challenges,” a spokesperson said.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.

