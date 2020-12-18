https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/comrade-de-blasio-like-say-bluntly-mission-redistribute-wealth-video/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Friday bragged about his Socialist plans for 2021 during a press conference.

De Blasio has already destroyed New York City with his Covid lockdown orders and war on police.

On Friday when speaking about his plans for education in New York City, he said, “We need to profoundly change the distribution of resources. I’d like to say very bluntly: Our mission is to redistribute wealth. A lot of people bristle at that phrase. That is in fact the phrase we need to use.”

WATCH:

Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Our mission is to redistribute wealth.” pic.twitter.com/42Dv9tsRK0 — The Hill (@thehill) December 18, 2020

The mask is completely off.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the summer quoted Karl Marx’s ‘Communist Manifesto’ during a radio interview.

De Blasio also previously praised Cuban Communist revolutionary Che Guevara.

