https://nationalfile.com/coroner-40-of-colorado-countys-covid-deaths-were-actually-gunshot-wounds/

Coroner Brenda Bock of Grand County, Colorado has claimed of their five total deaths attributed to the coronavirus were really deaths as a result of gunshot wounds.

A report from CBS in Denver revealed that authorities were counting any dead people who tested positive for coronavirus in the last 30 days as “deaths among cases” – even if they really died from shootings, with Coroner Brenda Brock telling local media “two of their five deaths related to COVID-19 were people who died of gunshot wounds.”

“It’s absurd that they would even put that on there,” Bock said. “Would you want to go to a county that has really high death numbers? Would you want to go visit that county because they are contagious. You know I might get it, and I could die if all of a sudden one county has a high death count. We don’t have it, and we don’t need those numbers inflated.”

The state health department blamed the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the debacle, stating that the CDC had required them to report anyone who died with COVID-19 for “public health surveillance”.

“This information is required by the CDC and is crucial for public health surveillance, as it provides more information about disease transmission and can help identify risk factors among all deaths across populations,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wrote in a statement published on their website.

Colorado then lists these deaths as “Deaths among COVID-19 cases”, artificially inflating the actual coronavirus death toll.

“This reflects people who died with COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate,” the Colorado health department stated.

By their own admission, the health department differentiated these cases from those where “COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.”

Given that this situation was an attempt to adhere to existing federal CDC guidelines, there is much reason for Americans across the country to be skeptical of the official death numbers for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

