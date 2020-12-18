https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/18/daily-beast-journo-gets-triggered-over-white-house-lamps/

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein, everyone:

I have NEVER seen lamps like this pic.twitter.com/Gk4iwm8yqW — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 19, 2020

Lamps. He’s triggered by the lamps:

Are you okay? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 19, 2020

Are we doing this right?

3,000 people died today and Sam is tweeting about lamps. https://t.co/BZ4FoKRPLn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2020

And WTF are they going to write about when President Trump is gone?

these people are going to actually have to think for a living in a month https://t.co/izZsw8bo46 — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) December 19, 2020

At least he didn’t comment on Melania’s pants:

where would we be without hard-hitting journalism like this? https://t.co/sl9VxyzqSr — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) December 19, 2020

Well, not yet he hasn’t.

***

