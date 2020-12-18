http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QRo5YkJYT8A/

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should testify before a congressional committee about his involvement with a suspected Chinese spy.

Daines said, [relevant remarks begin around 12:10] “Let’s just start with the first step is to have him come clean about what really happened. He needs to get in front of a congressional committee, whether it’s in a classified setting, or in a public setting and just come clean on what’s going on. That’s step one, and when he is not willing to tell the actual story, then there’s a problem here. And so that — the facts need to come out and then the consequences will follow shortly after.”

