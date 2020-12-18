https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/18/dan-bongino-james-okeefe-just-took-cnns-oliver-darcy-to-the-journalism-woodshed-and-he-didnt-like-it/

It started when CNN’s Oliver Darcy, like others at the cable net, took some shots at Fox News:

Dan Bongino then tweeted a reminder for everybody:

This is some bio for a person now at CNN helping push Democrat narratives:

Darcy then called Bongino a “giant troll” for pointing out some history of the “journalist” who now works for DNCNN:

At that point, Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe served up another reminder:

That must have been when Fox News wasn’t all that bad, or something.

It’s comical that Darcy seems to think his past debunks “liberal media” accusations, when in fact it shows what people are willing to do in order to keep a reporter job at CNN.

