https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/18/dan-bongino-james-okeefe-just-took-cnns-oliver-darcy-to-the-journalism-woodshed-and-he-didnt-like-it/

It started when CNN’s Oliver Darcy, like others at the cable net, took some shots at Fox News:

If you’re still buying Fox’s line about the network having an independent “straight news” division, I don’t know how to help you. The reality is that Fox is a right-wing cable channel with conservative programming during the day and full-blown propagandists at night. https://t.co/lPoM07CHGy — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 17, 2020

Dan Bongino then tweeted a reminder for everybody:

This is some bio for a person now at CNN helping push Democrat narratives:

Darcy then called Bongino a “giant troll” for pointing out some history of the “journalist” who now works for DNCNN:

i usually don’t respond to you dan because you’re just a giant troll, but it’s pretty hilarious you think you’re owning me by pointing out i was a conservative activist in college a decade ago. it’s not a secret and if anything contradicts your “liberal media” narrative — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 18, 2020

At that point, Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe served up another reminder:

Most people don’t know this but @oliverdarcy used to make GPA distribution videos in college mocking socialism. He sold his soul for MSM “glory” @CNN. Here he is on Fox News in 2011 pic.twitter.com/ue0sD9Mbdw — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 18, 2020

That must have been when Fox News wasn’t all that bad, or something.

It’s comical that Darcy seems to think his past debunks “liberal media” accusations, when in fact it shows what people are willing to do in order to keep a reporter job at CNN.

Sold to the highest bidder 🤣🤣🤣 — “Dr” Officer Bacon Bits (@Ofcbaconbitz) December 18, 2020

It’s just not Darcy’s day, is it? 😂 — Dr. Christian Jacobs (@PPerfect_CJ) December 18, 2020

What a difference money can make — Richard Greene (@Ghostofsilk) December 18, 2020

I’m not surprised. A lot of people are now selling out… https://t.co/FJT9LKdDoZ — Claude Robichaud (@robichaud777) December 18, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

