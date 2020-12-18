https://www.dailywire.com/news/andrew-yang-echoes-communist-china-proof-of-vaccination-barcodes

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who is also a CNN contributor, echoed on Friday calls from communist China by calling for people to have proof-of-vaccination barcodes.

“Is there a way for someone to easily show that they have been vaccinated — like a bar code they can download to their phone?” Yang wrote on Twitter. “There ought to be.”

“Tough to have mass gatherings like concerts or ballgames without either mass adoption of the vaccine or a means of signaling,” he added. “I’ve been tested at a photo shoot or interview and gotten a bracelet showing I was negative. Then we could interact more freely.”

Yang’s remarks are similar to what Chinese communist dictator Xi Jinping, who has religious minorities locked up in concentration camps, wants to be implemented around the world.

“China mandated the widespread use of QR-based health certificates earlier this year. The system, which uses an electronic barcode to store a person’s travel and health history, has been credited with helping to curb the spread of the virus,” CNN reported last month. “The code issues users with a color code based on their potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. The colors are like traffic lights — green is safest, then amber and finally red.”

“China has proposed a global mechanism on the mutual recognition of health certificates based on nucleic acid test results in the form of internationally accepted QR codes,” Xi said last month. “We hope more countries will join this mechanism.”

Yang faced widespread backlash over his comments, although Democrats were largely silent, with many pointing to privacy and authoritarian concerns.

Doctor Nicole Saphier responded to Yang’s tweet by writing: “The mere mention of bar codes given following vaccination will dissuade 50% of the population from getting the vaccine. Not to mention, are we now going to start labeling those with other communicable diseases, such as HIV and Hepatitis, to segregate them from the ‘healthy?’”

The mere mention of bar codes given following vaccination will dissuade 50% of the population from getting the vaccine. Not to mention, are we now going to start labeling those with other communicable diseases, such as HIV and Hepatitis, to segregate them from the “healthy?” https://t.co/9KZ0RpAOZQ — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) December 19, 2020

The Electronic Frontier Foundation wrote on Twitter: “A digitized system based on proof of immunization will amplify access issues and introduce privacy concerns that would harm public health efforts to ease the public’s mind.”

A digitized system based on proof of immunization will amplify access issues and introduce privacy concerns that would harm public health efforts to ease the public’s mind. https://t.co/qymbDmkNyK — EFF (@EFF) December 18, 2020

Professional basketball player Andrew Bogut wrote on Twitter: “Maybe an arm band with a specific kind of logo will suffice?”

Maybe an arm band with a specific kind of logo will suffice? https://t.co/HzEieDSAAK — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) December 18, 2020

Political commentator Mike Cernovich wrote: “When fascism appears, it won’t come with a gun, it’ll come with a smile.”

When fascism appears, it won’t come with a gun, it’ll come with a smile. pic.twitter.com/bIHKWhxq9K — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 18, 2020

Political commentator Dave Rubin responded: “I like Andrew, have had him on the show, he’s welcome back and would love to shoot hoops with him. But… This sort of centralized authoritarian control that Democrats want around every part of your life is why there are so few moderates left. Star on their jacket, maybe?”

I like Andrew, have had him on the show, he’s welcome back and would love to shoot hoops with him. But… This sort of centralized authoritarian control that Democrats want around every part of your life is why there are so few moderates left. Star on their jacket, maybe? https://t.co/qEaYTjGHCQ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 18, 2020

A National Review podcast host added: “I know your heart’s in the right place but trust me on this one, there will be a mass revolt among certain (and large) American subgroups if this becomes a thing. I think you know why.”

I know your heart’s in the right place but trust me on this one, there will be a mass revolt among certain (and large) American subgroups if this becomes a thing. I think you know why. https://t.co/Ji6TE9qrt1 — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) December 18, 2020

