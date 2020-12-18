https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-must-remove-eric-swalwell-now

In two years, when we look back at Nancy Pelosi’s tenure, we’ll be able to point to a moment that best defined her time as House Speaker. Ripping up the president’s State of the Union address will be a contender. So will the first-ever entirely partisan impeachment in U.S. history. Perhaps halving the number of working days for Congress best illustrates her approach to the job?

But, if I had to choose now, I’d go with her refusal to remove Eric Swalwell from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI).

Thanks to Axios, we learned of Rep. Swalwell’s apparently close relationship with the Chinese Communist agent, Christine Fang. The lessons we can take from this episode are not about China — we’ve known that China targets U.S. officials in espionage operations for a long time — but what we now know about Speaker Pelosi and the Democrat Party.

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray: “There’s no country that presents a broader or more comprehensive [espionage] threat,” than China. HPSCI is instrumental in overseeing our national effort to counteract China’s espionage initiatives. For one of its members to have had an undisclosed relationship with a Chinese spy is a national security crisis — and one that could be easily fixed.

But Democrats are refusing to fix it. To them, national security is just a way to achieve political goals, and their goals keep aligning with those of Chairman Xi. Speaker Pelosi relentlessly spoke about the baseless Trump-Russia hoax for four years straight. When she saw actual proof of a hostile foreign power compromising a lawmaker — a Democrat lawmaker — she covered it up.

When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy raised concerns about Chinese agents infiltrating Congress, a Pelosi spokesman called it another example of the Congressman, “kowtowing to QAnon.” Most of the press didn’t call her out on it, and many major outlets ignored the entire story for more than a week. The media are enabling Speaker Pelosi in her refusal to make difficult but necessary decisions, leaving the entire country worse off as a result.

With Speaker Pelosi up for re-election at the 117th Congress, she will presumably be hoping for Rep. Swalwell’s vote.

Because of Speaker Pelosi’s behavior, we know that she will always put her future over America’s. Because of Speaker Pelosi, Democrats have become the pro-China party.

