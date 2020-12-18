https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/developing-fbi-briefs-mccarthy-swalwells-relationship-chinese-spy-fang-fang/

Swalwell and Fang Fang

The FBI is currently briefing GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Speaker Pelosi on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with Chinse spy Fang Fang.

Colleague Kelly Phares rpts both Pelosi/McCarthy arrive for FBI briefing about Swalwell — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 18, 2020

Earlier this week McCarthy said he had asked the FBI for a briefing on Swalwell’s ties to Chinese spy Fang Fang – and twice it has been canceled by the FBI.

“Swalwell is a national security liability. This is too important for the FBI to continue to stonewall,” McCarthy said.

A Chinese spy raised money for Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) and planted an “intern” in his congressional office.

A Chinese national named Fang Fang, AKA, Christine Fang targeted politicians in California between 2011 and 2015 at the direction of China’s internal spy agency and even had intimate relationships with two Midwestern mayors, according Axios.

Fang was a “bundler” for Eric Swalwell and other Democrat candidates but it is also believed the Chinese spy and honeypot had an intimate relationship with Swalwell.

To date, Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee and has access to highly classified information, has not answered questions about his relationship with Fang Fang.

On Thursday Swalwell was confronted by a reporter about his relationship with Fang Fang while coming home from a jog.

Swalwell ignored the reporter.

