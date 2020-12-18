https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/developing-trump-meet-acting-defense-secretary-chris-miller-oval-office-330-pm/

The Pentagon discontinued briefings with the Biden Transition Team on Friday morning.
A top Biden official was unaware of the directive.

Of course, this sudden announcement shocked the Deep State apparatus.

TRENDING: BREAKING BIG: Pentagon Halts Biden Transition Defense Briefings — Biden Team Caught Off Guard

And now this — Acting Director of Defence Miller is meeting with President Trump at 3:30 PM in the Oval Office.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...