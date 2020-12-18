https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/developing-trump-meet-acting-defense-secretary-chris-miller-oval-office-330-pm/

The Pentagon discontinued briefings with the Biden Transition Team on Friday morning.

A top Biden official was unaware of the directive.

Of course, this sudden announcement shocked the Deep State apparatus.

Pentagon abruptly halts Biden transition—- MAKES NO SENSE. CLAIM THEY ARE OVERWHELMED. DOD GOES OPAQUE. TRUMP-MILLER UP TO NO GOOD. DANGER. —-https://t.co/mIcmaf5lFD — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) December 18, 2020

And now this — Acting Director of Defence Miller is meeting with President Trump at 3:30 PM in the Oval Office.

JUST IN – President Trump to meet Acting Defense Secretary Miller in the Oval Office at 3:30 pm today. pic.twitter.com/Sz6AQ2Mesx — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 18, 2020

