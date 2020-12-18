https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/18/dude-you-wanted-to-punch-a-teenager-reza-aslan-getting-all-big-and-tough-with-kayleigh-mcenany-does-not-go-well-like-at-all/

Another day, another chapter in the Biden campaign preaches unity while calling Republicans ‘f**kers’ book.

Seems Jen O’Malley-Dillon tried to walk her comments back …

Guess she figured out they weren’t exactly ‘unifying’.

Kayleigh McEnany was as underwhelmed as we are:

Biden Campaign Manager called us “F***ers” !!! She can try to walk back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for “unity” while shouting that we are “assaulting democracy:” They think we are deplorable, irredeemable “F***ers”. SICK‼️ https://t.co/J9sNvrlSNa — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 17, 2020

Reza Aslan felt the need to chime in:

If anyone knows about being a deplorable irredeemable f**ker it’s Reza.

Just sayin’.

Sticks and stones…

Sticks and stones. — NP🇺🇸 (@NP_Pubs) December 18, 2020

“Unity”, ladies and gentlemen. — Dr. AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 18, 2020

Aren’t you the guy who tweeted about punching a teenager in the face? Expert weighs in. — .87 Peaceful Warlord (@SavannahDoc412) December 18, 2020

Irredeemable? Aren’t you the elitist. — Ted Williams Zeigler (@twzig) December 18, 2020

Get bent loser. — Chris (@ChrisHerc) December 18, 2020

This went well.

Ok, it really didn’t.

***

