Eight residents of an elderly home for Catholic nuns in Wisconsin have died in the past week from complications related to COVID-19, the religious order running the facility said.

The Notre Dame of Elm Grove has several other confirmed cases among its 88 residents, according to NBC’s Milwaukee affiliate WTMJ but details were not disclosed by the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province, the organization that runs the home for retired sisters.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the sisters, their caregivers and families,” the School Sisters of Notre Dame said in a statement. ”We invite you to join us in prayer for all those affected by the pandemic.”

WTJM confirmed the identities of the eight nuns who passed away in December in Elm Grove through public records.

The deaths of the nuns come nine months after six other Catholic sisters, ranging in age from 77 to 99, died of COVID-19 complications at the Our Lady of Angels Convent care home in Greenfield, Wis.

The Notre Dame of Elm Grove was established in 1859 by the School Sisters as an orphanage but was later converted into the retirement home for nuns.

