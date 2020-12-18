https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2020/12/18/enviro-mental-we-own-fifty-private-jets-but-we-really-hate-you-oil-and-gas-people-n295998
About The Author
Related Posts
Witnesses Light Up the Election Hearing in Arizona, Now Republicans Want Answers and a Resolution on Electors
December 1, 2020
AOC Shows She Can Be a Star When Playing in Failure Theater
December 15, 2020
OK Now This COVID Lockdown Thing Is REALLY Getting Serious: America's 'Highest-Earning Sex Worker' Sues Over Lost Income
December 8, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy