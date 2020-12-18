https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/experts-claiming-us-hit-digital-pearl-harbor/

On December 7, 1941 Japanese forces hit the US base at Pearl Harbor in a surprise attack just before 8 AM in the morning. The Japanese managed to destroy or damage nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and over 300 airplanes. More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack.

Today intel experts are comparing the latest intelligence breach on the US government to a “Digital Pearl Harbor.”

There is now a call for Executive Order 13848 – a report is due to the President today:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Gateway Pundit Requests 3:30 AM TCF Center Footage of Detroit’s Biden Ballot Dump

President Trump has the people behind him and an election win of historic proportions.  Democrats and their media claim Biden broke the all-time record by 10 million votes.  We all know this did not happen:

We’re facing a digital Pearl Harbor!

America is under attack.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...