On December 7, 1941 Japanese forces hit the US base at Pearl Harbor in a surprise attack just before 8 AM in the morning. The Japanese managed to destroy or damage nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and over 300 airplanes. More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack.

Today intel experts are comparing the latest intelligence breach on the US government to a “Digital Pearl Harbor.”

Hackers have allegedly gained access to the network of the agency which maintains the NUCLEAR STOCKPILE. DIGITAL. PEARL. HARBOR. https://t.co/0u19uZCJXo — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 18, 2020

There is now a call for Executive Order 13848 – a report is due to the President today:

SCOTUS is compromised.

SolarWinds is a DIGITAL PEARL HARBOR. We demand EO13848! — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 18, 2020

President Trump has the people behind him and an election win of historic proportions. Democrats and their media claim Biden broke the all-time record by 10 million votes. We all know this did not happen:

Trump still has immensely popular support within the US populace, and the fierce loyalty of the military.

Trump has EO13848 which allows him to take drastic measures and could potentially be used to restore the Republic. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 17, 2020

We’re facing a digital Pearl Harbor!

The SolarWinds hack, Digital Pearl Harbor, will be remembered as one of the most sophisticated and large scale attacks on American infrastructure. https://t.co/XkiW5hDKek — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 18, 2020

America is under attack.

