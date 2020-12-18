http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_Bs0sxlbhno/

First Lady Melania Trump posed for the official White House Christmas photo in a luxe tuxedo that evokes her fierce style that she has made a signature.

Melania Trump posed alongside President Donald Trump for the official White House Christmas photo in a sleek Christian Dior tuxedo that features a traditional cummerbund and black satin along the lapel and pant legs.

Mrs. Trump paired the tuxedo with black leather Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The look harks back to Mrs. Trump’s photoshoot from January 2016 where she posed in a feminine tuxedo and Christian Louboutin stilettos in Trump Tower in New York City, New York. In those photos, Mrs. Trump wore an oversized bow tie.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

