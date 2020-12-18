https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pfizer-fda-covid-vaccine/2020/12/18/id/1002309

Around five recipients of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States have had allergic reactions this week, a top U.S. Food and Drug Administration official said on Friday during a press conference.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said that a chemical called polyetheylene glycol that is an ingredient in both the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna Inc vaccine authorized on Friday “could be the culprit” causing the reactions.

