December 18, 2020

(Reuters) – Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said he believes it will be time for the central bank to start pulling back on its bond-buying stimulus efforts when it is clear the economy is recovering strongly, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/feds-kaplan-says-it-will-be-time-to-taper-bond-buying-when-economy-is-clearly-recovering-11608321511?mod=latest_headlines on Friday.

Kaplan told the Journal he supports extending Fed emergency-lending efforts, targeting main street firms and offering support for displaced workers.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

