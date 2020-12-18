https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/krebs-hack-cybersecurity/2020/12/18/id/1002307

The nation’s former top cybersecurity official has gone from media darling to pretty much missing in action very quickly.

Christopher Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was a very popular mainstream media guest when he was disputing President Donald Trump’s allegations of voter fraud.

After being fired as CISA director by President Trump in November, Krebs received a lot of media attention. He even was the subject of a CBS “60 Minutes” story after saying there was no evidence of voter fraud.

But now, as reported by Fox News, Krebs is being mentioned a lot less frequently as his former agency is under fire following a suspected Russian cyber attack revealed this week.

The former CISA chief’s name seems to have been forgotten amid the cyber breach even though he not so long ago was tasked with “securing federal networks” and “protecting critical infrastructure,” as stated on the official CISA website.

Hackers appear to have infiltrated the Departments of Energy, State, Defense, Homeland Security, Treasury and Commerce under Krebs’ watch. Nevertheless, his name was nowhere to be found in CNN’s story on Thursday about CISA and the hack, according to Fox News.

Nor was Krebs mentioned in a New York Times op-ed on Wednesday from former homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert, who called CISA’s response to the hack “sadly insufficient and woefully too late.”

CNN did publish an op-ed Krebs authored on Tuesday, when he addressed election integrity and cybersecurity in general. However, he did address hacking to the extent that occurred when he headed the CISA.

Sunday on Twitter, Krebs posted he had “the utmost confidence” in CISA’s ability to respond the hack.

“I’m sorry I’m not still there with them, but they know how to do this,” Krebs wrote.

Krebs did testify before the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday, when the hack was barely mentioned.

