https://barenakedislam.com/2020/12/18/excellent-france-shuts-down-the-only-islamic-school-in-paris-muslims-outraged/
About The Author
Related Posts
An Election Between Love and Hate
October 29, 2020
God Complex: Chi-Coms Just Turned on a Nuclear-Powered ‘Artificial Sun’ for the First Time
December 10, 2020
TRUMP WON! GET YOURS!
December 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy