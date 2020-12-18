https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/nicole-arbor-left-the-left

Comedian and social media influencer Nicole Arbour has quite the transformation story: She has an honorary star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, had her own Sports Illustrated calendar, and saw the hypocrisy of Hollywood’s elites firsthand. Now, she’s a proud Trump supporter.

Nicole joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to talk about her journey, the “super power” of having nothing to hide, and the story of the first time she noticed that the Hollywood crowd isn’t who they say they are.

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

