Yet another celebrity has joined the chorus of celebrities denouncing Americans who refuse to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent Instagram post, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner said that if she can wear a mask while giving birth, others can wear a mask as well.

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart,” she said. “And that’s the tea.”

NEW 🎥 Sophie Turner via IG story pic.twitter.com/HyKA357Qc1 — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) December 16, 2020

The 24-year-old Sophie Turner gave birth to a baby girl named Willa this past July with her husband Joe Jonas.

During the 2016 election, when promoting the movie “X-Men Apocalypse” Sophie Turner said that if she had superpowers, she’d physically remove Trump by force from the country. “Oh, my God, I think the world needs fixing,” Turner said. “Donald Trump would be out of the country. And we’d create a wall around him so he couldn’t escape.” “There are so many negative things happening,” she added. “I would kind of restart the whole world and build a new one, Noah’s Ark-style.” In March of 2019, the actress revealed she “experimented” with women prior to her engagement to Joe Jonas. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know,” she said. “I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. Everyone experiments … It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

In March of this year, Sophie Turner ripped into people breaking quarantine during the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Stay inside. Don’t be f***ing stupid, even if you count your freedom over your health,” she said in an Instagram video.

“I don’t give a f*** about your freedom,” she added. “You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this.”

Turner also previously signed a letter to boycott states that restrict abortion.

“I have yet to tell my agents I signed it,” she said. “They’re going to be like, ‘What? You can’t work in these states?’ Yeah, I can’t work in these states.”

Almost every week now, a celebrity has come forward to admonish people for not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. Just this week, Judge Judy revealed that she previously scolded a fan at a salon for not wearing a mask.

“I walked up to him and he looked at me and smiled. I was wearing my mask with my smock on and my hair was dripping wet. I said to him, ‘Do you like ‘Judge Judy?’” she told the New York Post. “He said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask.”

“I said to him, ‘You must be some kind of narcissist or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special,’” she added.

After the confrontation, the man allegedly apologized.

Speaking with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show this week, actor George Clooney said that people who don’t wear masks are like smokers insisting they can smoke in public places.

“This thought where everybody is like, ‘Well it’s my freedom.’ It’s like, that’s not how this s*** works, dumb***,” Clooney told Stern, as reported by The Hill.

“Your freedom is this: You’re free to smoke until your lungs turn black, but you can’t do it on the bus. And you’re free to drink until your liver comes out your a**, but you can’t drink and then get behind the wheel of a car,” he added.

Clooney said the wearing of masks could save thousands of lives until the vaccine rolls out.

“There have to be certain rules,” he asserted. “This is one that says: Put on a f***ing mask and we’ll get through this. We’ve got vaccines coming — let’s save another 60,000 lives before the vaccines.”

