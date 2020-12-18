https://www.oann.com/german-economy-to-shrink-slightly-in-q4-economist/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=german-economy-to-shrink-slightly-in-q4-economist

December 18, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy will shrink by 0.4% in the last three months of 2020 before growing again early next year, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Friday, as a lockdown to curb coronavirus infections has slowed recovery.

After German business morale rose unexpectedly in December, Wohlrabe said he expected the economy to grow by 0.6% in the first quarter, adding that industrial orders were looking good, driven by domestic customers.

“Industry has improved significantly – especially the chemical industry and mechanical engineering,” Wohlrabe said.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

