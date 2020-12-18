https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/secular-democrats-of-america-proposal

The Secular Democrats of America — a group founded and backed by many congressional Democrats — recently released a terrifying 28-page document proposing to the Joe Biden team several steps that directly target the rights of conservative, religious Americans.

Here is a short excerpt from the shocking document:

We urge you not to underestimate the institutional strength of what we refer to (interchangeably) in this document as the “Christian nationalist movement” or the “religious right.” This movement is extraordinarily well-funded and well-organized, and the manifestation of its extreme and sectarian agenda is on constant display under the Trump-Pence administration. Its political ideology is anti-democratic and anti-scientific. It provides constant cover for white supremacy. And it advances a reactionary economic policy, tax policy, and dominionist view of the environment that undermines our capacity and will to address the climate crisis. Its agenda rests on a pinched interpretation of biblical principles preached by Christian nationalist leadership and thought leaders. With their political agenda sanctioned by a higher power, their base of support is disciplined, motivated, and deeply committed to a vision that does not align with our basic constitutional values and democratic principles.

On the radio program, Glenn Beck broke down some of the proposals, which include removing ‘In God We Trust’ from currency, eliminating government support for pregnancy crisis centers, and appointing an attorney general who will support state governors who try to ban large gatherings at places of worship, to name a few. You can read the entire document now on GlennBeck.com.

Watch the clip below for more details:

Use promo code GLENN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

