December 18, 2020

(Reuters) – Global money market funds saw big outflows in the week ended Dec. 16, Refinitiv Lipper showed, as investors increased their exposure in equities and bonds, taking higher risks.

Global investors sold $67 billion in money market funds in the week, while the bond funds had an inflow of $6.6 billion, according to the data.

Equity funds also attracted $2.3 billion, after seeing a meagre inflow of $334 million the previous week, the data showed.

An analysis of 12,745 equity funds, based on Lipper’s sector classification, showed technology funds attracted inflows of $2.9 billion, followed by $1.3 billion in industrials and $820 million in healthcare.

The data also showed developed-market equity funds faced an outflow of $12.1 billion in the week, while emerging-market equity funds saw an inflow of $4.6 billion.

(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)

