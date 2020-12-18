https://www.oann.com/google-trial-judge-suggests-potential-trial-date-and-its-in-2023/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=google-trial-judge-suggests-potential-trial-date-and-its-in-2023
December 18, 2020
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The judge hearing the Justice Department’s antitrust case against Alphabet Inc’s Google suggested a trial date of Sept. 12, 2023, on Friday.
Judge Amit Mehta suggested the date, and counsel for the two sides did not object, in a status conference in which the two sides also began consideration of consolidating a complaint filed against Google on Thursday by 38 states and territories.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
