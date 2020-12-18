https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/gov-whitmer-uses-santa-zoom-call-tell-kids-not-visit-family-christmas/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer used a zoom call involving Santa Claus and scripted questions from children to push the message that families should not visit each other over Christmas.

Yes, really.

Whitmer introduced Santa Claus to the six groups of children before inviting them to ask Santa questions, almost all of which were about COVID-19 rules and had obviously been scripted for them.

Asked by one of the kids if he had to wear a mask, Santa said him and his elves are “all masked up and social distancing.”

