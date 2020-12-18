https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530857-government-faces-shutdown-as-year-end-deal-remains-elusive

The federal government is hours away from a shutdown as a year-end deal on coronavirus relief remains elusive and at least one senator is threatening to withhold consent for a short-term funding measure to keep departments and agencies open.

Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyOn The Money: Fight over Federal Reserve powers holding up year-end deal | Congress set to blow past shutdown deadline amid coronavirus talks | Experts say stimulus deal could head off double-dip recession Congress set to blow past shutdown deadline amid coronavirus talks Hawley to try to force vote on proposal for ,200 stimulus checks MORE (R-Mo.) on Friday said he’s not going to allow a stop-gap funding measure, known as a continuing resolution (CR), to pass Friday unless leaders give him a more detailed briefing about the $900 billion relief package that is close to being finalized.

“We actually have no idea what’s actually in this package. You know more than we do so I’m not gonna allow a CR to go through until I know more what’s actually in the package,” Hawley told reporters after fellow Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Congress slogs toward COVID-19 relief, omnibus deal Krebs emphasizes security of election as senators butt heads Rand Paul claims election ‘in many ways was stolen’ during Krebs hearing MORE (Wis.) rejected his request to pass by unanimous consent a bill providing another round of $1,200 direct checks to the public.

At the same time, Democrats are warning that a late push by Republicans to add language to the deal to shut down the Treasury Department’s and Federal Reserve’s credit lending facilities is putting a deal at risk.

“An agreement was in sight to deliver aid to the American people until Sen. Toomey and Republicans inserted an eleventh hour purely political, unrelated provision to tie [President-elect Joe] Biden’s hands and risk throwing the economy into a tailspin,” a senior Democratic aide said of language being pushed by Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.).

Toomey’s proposal would rescind unused funding appropriated in the CARES Act to secure Fed lending programs and close those programs by the end of the year, as Republican lawmakers intended when they drafted the CARES Act in March.

“The Toomey provision would be an unprecedented change to the law to strip the Fed chair of one of their most important tools to quickly respond to any future economic crisis,” the Democratic aide said.

Senate leaders would need unanimous consent from all 100 members of the upper chamber to pass a short-term funding measure by the midnight deadline.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneOn The Money: Fight over Federal Reserve powers holding up year-end deal | Congress set to blow past shutdown deadline amid coronavirus talks | Experts say stimulus deal could head off double-dip recession Congress set to blow past shutdown deadline amid coronavirus talks Overnight Health Care: FDA panel endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine | Governors say the CDC is cutting vaccine allocations | Top GOP senator warns of potential for brief shutdown MORE (R-S.D.) warned Thursday that the government might shut down over the weekend. He thought colleagues might force a short shutdown to ramp up pressure on leaders to reach a deal.

“I know people who are gonna object to that [passing a CR], that want to keep pressure on the process until we get a deal,” he said.

Negotiators are haggling over the size of the stimulus checks, who should be eligible to receive them, whether to add a $90 billion pot of money for state and local emergencies to be administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as well as Toomey’s proposal to wind down Treasury-Fed lending programs.

Congressional leaders are discussing three different stop-gap measures of various lengths, according to Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSen. Alexander plays Christmas carols in Senate office building Sweeping COVID-19, spending deal hits speed bumps Senate GOP to Trump: The election is over MORE (Texas), an adviser to the Senate GOP leadership.

“There are some people who are saying that, ‘Well, we don’t need a [stop gap] because we need to keep the sense of urgency on,’ but I think it would be a mistake for us to go through even a temporary government shutdown,” he said. “It would not be a responsible thing to do.”

Cornyn said Federal Reserve lending authority remains an outstanding issue as well as money provided to states and localities through FEMA.

He said Federal Reserve lending facilities “could potentially be used as a backdoor to do state and local aid — which I think is the idea — without Congress’s approval.”

“This is just the normal pain associated with getting to a solution,” he added. “This is one of the situations where everyone wants to get to a conclusion. They also want the very best deal they can. It’s narrowing, and I think we’ll get there.”

Negotiators are also haggling over a provision in the relief package known as the Save Our Stages Act to provide financial assistance to shuttered live entertainment venues. Some lawmakers want to add relief to other businesses such as museums and zoos.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerCongress set to blow past shutdown deadline amid coronavirus talks Senate GOP looks to stopgap as relief talks drag on The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Congress slogs toward COVID-19 relief, omnibus deal MORE (D-Md.) on Friday said House Democratic leaders plan to advance a short-term government funding measure later in the day.

“We’re going to keep the government open,” he said.

The last time the government shutdown was shortly before Christmas 2018 when Democrats and President Trump Donald TrumpJill Biden: Doctorate is one of the things I’m ‘most proud of’ Azar tells Health Department staff his wife has COVID-19: ‘Mild symptoms but otherwise doing well’ Michigan reinstates pandemic-related moratorium on water shutoffs MORE failed to agree on spending legislation because of a fight over funding construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The impasse caused a 35-day partial shutdown of government.

