https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/grand-county-colorado-40-covid-deaths-actually-victims-gunshot-wounds/

The coroner in Grand County Colorado is speaking out after discovering 40% of the coronavirus deaths in the area were actually victims of gunshot wounds.

CBS News reported:

The Grand County coroner is calling attention to the way the state health department is classifying some deaths. The coroner, Brenda Bock, says two of their five deaths related to COVID-19 were people who died of gunshot wounds.

TRENDING: BREAKING BIG: Pentagon Halts Biden Transition Defense Briefings — Biden Team Caught Off Guard …Update: Statement from DOD

Bock says because they tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 30 days, they were classified as “deaths among cases.”

“It’s absurd that they would even put that on there,” she said. “Would you want to go to a county that has really high death numbers? Would you want to go visit that county because they are contagious. You know I might get it, and I could die if all of a sudden one county has a high death count. We don’t have it, and we don’t need those numbers inflated.”

“It’s absurd that they would even put that on there,” she said. “Would you want to go to a county that has really high death numbers? Would you want to go visit that county because they are contagious. You know I might get it, and I could die if all of a sudden one county has a high death count. We don’t have it, and we don’t need those numbers inflated.”