https://www.dailywire.com/news/helen-keller-dissed-in-time-just-another-privileged-white-person

TIME magazine featured a comment from a left-wing disability activist who dissed Helen Keller as “just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person.”

Keller became both deaf and blind at 19 months old, and with the help of teacher Anne Sullivan, learned how to read and speak.

“[T]o some Black disability rights activists, like Anita Cameron, Helen Keller is not radical at all, ‘just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person,’ and yet another example of history telling the story of privileged white Americans,” TIME reported Tuesday.

“Critics of Helen Keller cite her writings that reflected the popularity of now-dated eugenics theories and her friendship with one of the movement’s supporters Alexander Graham Bell,” TIME added. “The American Foundation for the Blind archivist Helen Selsdon says Keller ‘moved away from that position.’”

The attack on Keller over her race was included in a piece from the magazine, which leans Left politically, that emphasized Keller’s socialist and radical left-wing leanings as an adult.

If students learn anything about Keller as an adult, TIME said, “they don’t learn that she co-founded the American Civil Liberties Union in 1920; that she was an early supporter of the NAACP, and an opponent of lynchings; that she was an early proponent of birth control.”

“Some of the reason schools don’t teach much about Keller’s adult life is because she was involved in groups that have been perceived as too radical throughout American history. She was a member of the Socialist Party, and corresponded with Eugene Debs, the party’s most prominent member and a five-time presidential candidate,” the magazine gushed. “She also read Marx, and her associations with all of these far-left groups landed her on the radar of the FBI, which monitored her for ties to the Communist Party.”

Politicos online reacted to the slight against Keller. “You’ve got to be kidding me,” said Mary Vought. “The woke mob is now going after Helen Keller for being white. Never mind the advancements she worked to achieve for those with disabilities.”

You’ve got to be kidding me. The woke mob is now going after Helen Keller for being white. 🙄 Nevermind the advancements she worked to achieve for those with disabilities. Via @TIME pic.twitter.com/7W2cs2A5nR — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) December 17, 2020

“This is INSANE,” wrote Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. “Woke Lefties are now attacking Helen Keller?? As ‘just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person’??”

“There are many adjectives one can use to describe the extraordinary Helen Keller,” he added. “‘Privileged’ is not one of them.”

This is INSANE. Woke Lefties are now attacking Helen Keller?? As “just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person”?? There are many adjectives one can use to describe the extraordinary Helen Keller. “Privileged” is not one of them. https://t.co/VxTMJfRRjx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 18, 2020

“Holy s***… they’re now canceling Helen Keller for being white,” President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr. reacted. “You can’t make this crap up anymore. You can never be woke enough.”

Holy shit… they’re now canceling Helen Keller for being white. You can’t make this crap up anymore. You can never be woke enough https://t.co/ev6DDOEgyX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 18, 2020

Satirical account Titania McGrath noted Friday how she “predicted” Keller would be “called out” by the “woke” for having “white privilege.”

McGrath is a character created by British comedian, political satirist, and author Andrew Doyle, who’s routinely hoaxed the mainstream media, tricking politically correct news sites and established newspapers into publishing radical and borderline gibberish commentary merely because it pushes the “woke” agenda. McGrath is an “activist,” “healer,” and “radical intersectionalist poet” perpetually pushing “social justice” and calling out the “privileged” for their grave offenses, such as cultural appropriation, or engaging in heteronormative sex.

“TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS (part 10) On 7 March 2019, I published my book WOKE in which I called out Helen Keller for her white privilege,” the post from McGrath’s account said. “On 15 December 2020, Time Magazine concurred.”

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 10) On 7 March 2019, I published my book WOKE in which I called out Helen Keller for her white privilege. On 15 December 2020, Time Magazine concurred. pic.twitter.com/wni1htSt5u — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

