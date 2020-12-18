https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-didnt-feel-a-thing-pence-pelosi-receive-covid-19-vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) received their doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, making them the highest-ranking U.S. officials to get the jab so far.

The event with Pence, which was televised from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, included participation from second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, both of whom also received the vaccine, according to The Associated Press.

“I didn’t feel a thing. Well done,” Pence said to the Walter Walter Reed National Military Medical Center technicians who administered the shot. He later said, “Hope is on the way. The American people can be confident: We have one and, perhaps within hours, two safe vaccines.”

In addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that was given to Pence, biotech company Moderna also has a vaccine that was approved by a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Thursday.

Pelosi also announced she received the vaccine Friday afternoon. “Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine,” Pelosi tweeted. “As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a Thursday statement that he has full confidence in the vaccine and plans to take it “in the coming days.”

“As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring,” McConnell said in part. “I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine. Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days.”

President Donald Trump was nowhere to be seen during the event with Pence, though he has expressed willingness to take the vaccine despite having overcome the virus in early October. As The Daily Wire reported:

President Donald Trump said Sunday evening that he will take a COVID-19 vaccine at an “appropriate time,” but he is not currently scheduled to take the Pfizer vaccine that was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday evening. “People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you,” tweeted Trump on Sunday evening. […] Bloomberg reported the vaccine would also be offered to Trump, but it was unclear if he would take it, as he has already recovered from COVID-19. The CDC currently doesn’t know what kind of long-term protection people who have recovered from COVID-19 have against the virus, and what kind of long-term protection Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine regimen, which consists of two doses spaced three weeks apart, would provide to recipients.

