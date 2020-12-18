https://www.dailywire.com/news/ilhan-omar-abolish-death-penalty-james-woods-abolish-bigamy

On Thursday, the same day she appeared on MSNBC and blamed President Trump for her father’s death from the coronavirus, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) offered her succinct take, using only 10 words, on three issues she would like to abolish: the death penalty, the Electoral College, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Abolish the death penalty.

Abolish the electoral college.

Abolish ICE. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 17, 2020

On Friday, James Woods, who has minced no words regarding Omar in the past, responded with an even more succinct answer that needed only two words: “Abolish bigamy.”

Regarding the “bigamy” comment, there have been allegations that Rep. Omar had a relationship with two men at the same time. In a July 2019 article, Politifact, citing the Star-Tribune’s research into the matter, broke down the complicated timeline of Omar’s relationships:

In 2002, Omar, then 19, religiously married Ahmed Hirsi, but not legally. Omar and Hirsi had two children, but in 2008, they obtained a religious divorce. The following year, in 2009, Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi both religiously and legally. … In 2011, Omar and Elmi divorced religiously, but remained married legally. In 2012, Omar and Hirsi reconciled and had a third child. In 2017, Omar legally divorced Elmi, and the following year, she legally married Hirsi.

Last March, after Omar tweeted, “Abortion is healthcare” and “Abortion is a Constitutional right,” followed by referring to Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh as “accused sexual predators,” Woods replied, “How about polygamy?”

Abortion is healthcare — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 4, 2020

Two accused sexual predators should not be deciding whether or not women have access to healthcare in this country. https://t.co/okJE85pwoN — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 4, 2020

In April 2019, after Omar said of the 9/11 attacks, “CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” prompting an outcry at her use of the phrase “some people did something,” Woods responded with two pictures from the infamous day of the attacks:

Omar has targeted ICE before. In September, The Daily Wire reported:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) penned a letter to the Department of Homeland Security last week demanding that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement halt plans to deport 39 Somali nationals over concerns that they could contribute to the “spread of COVID.” On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security responded noting that Omar was moving to protect at least 36 convicted criminals, whose crimes range from murder to material support for terrorism, to criminal sexual conduct, and even the alleged sexual assault of a minor. The Washington Examiner reports that Omar “criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Saturday over the agency’s potential deportation of illegal immigrants back to Somalia, citing coronavirus fears as a reason to halt the deportations” and demanded ICE put a halt to the planned exits. “ICE is set to deport dozens of individuals from my district to Somalia, risking the spread of COVID,” Omar tweeted, indicating that she planned to formally confront the department over its agenda. “ICE’s actions will not only put these individuals at risk, but could have far-reaching consequences for Somalia. This week, I sent a letter to ICE to get answers.”

In July 2019, Attorney General William Barr announced that he had directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to resume capital punishment, saying, “Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President. Under Administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding. The Justice Department upholds the rule of law—and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

Omar tweeted, “The death penalty is a heinous, totalitarian practice often used against innocent people. It is the very definition of ‘cruel and unusual punishment.’ It has no place in 21stcentury America, or anywhere else in the world.”

The death penalty is a heinous, totalitarian practice often used against innocent people. It is the very definition of “cruel and unusual punishment.” It has no place in 21st century America, or anywhere else in the world. https://t.co/wg8F0XiwnH — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 25, 2019

