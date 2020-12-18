https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/ilhan-omar-blames-trump-fathers-death-coronavirus/

(FOX NEWS) – Rep. Ilhan Omar, said Friday that her father died of Covid-19 in June because of “criminal neglect” by the Trump administration.

“My father and over 300,000 people have lost their lives because of dangerous criminal neglect by Trump and his administration,” she told MSNBC. “I agree with Clyburn that it is not enough for us just to issue subpoenas, we have to investigate and prosecute these people who are responsible for these reckless deaths.”

Omar, D-Minn., said her father and others who have passed away from COVID-19 are “not here with us because we didn’t have leaders who cared about their lives.”

