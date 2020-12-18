https://thepostmillennial.com/ilhan-omar-wants-trump-to-be-prosecuted-for-her-fathers-death

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has publicly stated that she considers President Trump to be personally responsible for her father’s dying of COVID-19.

“My father and over 300,000 people have lost their lives because of dangerous criminal neglect by Trump and his Administration. It is not enough to just issue subpoenas. We have to investigate and prosecute the people responsible.” – @IlhanMN pic.twitter.com/n138b6nxEw — Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) December 17, 2020

“My father and over 300,000 people have lost their lives because of dangerous criminal neglect by Trump and his Administration. It is not enough to just issue subpoenas. We have to investigate and prosecute the people responsible,” the Democratic Representative from Minneapolis was quoted as saying.

“I lost my father on June 16. I remember my dad was in Kenya, he came back into the US when Covid hit because he thought he was going to be safer here. My father and over 300,000 people have lost their lives to Covid because of dangerous criminal neglect by Trump and his administration,” said Omar.

She appears to blame Trump for those who died as a result of a virus that spread around the globe killing many hundreds of thousands of people.

“Our president today has not shown an ounce of compassion to the people who have passed away,” she said. “He still has not acknowledged the devastating loss so many of us are feeling. My father survived so many things and for him to lose his life to Covid is devastating and right before you came on the reporter was sharing a story and that story is a story that my siblings and I share over and over and over again. It does not make sense that this is a reality in this country.

“This could have been avoided; this can be avoided, there are people who are responsible, and we cannot forget that when the next administration is sworn in and they are in charge of what happens next.”

She did not say how exactly the coronavirus contagion that touched every nation on Earth could have been avoided.

The centre of this controversy has to do with an email from Paul Alexander, who was then an advisor for Health and Human Services, and said the following:

“So the bottom line is if it is more infectiouness [sic] now, the issue is who cares? If it is causing more cases in young, my word is who cares…as long as we make sensible decisions, and protect the elderely [sic] and nursing homes, we must go on with life….who cares if we test more and get more positive tests. There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD. Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected.”

Omar’s father, Nur Omar Mohamed, died at the age of 67 this past June of the virus, and Omar is saying that the Trump administration is guilty of neglect in the country’s handling of the pandemic.

The fact of the matter is, it would be extremely difficult to meet any legal burden of proof to take action against someone for a death caused by a virus that that person neither created nor spread.