Yet another of Barack Hussein Obama’s DREAMers has raped and murdered, police allege. But don’t expect any big stories in the leftist mainstream media.

Except for the Denver Post, they’ve ignored it, and will continue to do so.

This time, Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab, an illegal alien living in Aurora, Colorado, thanks to Obama’s Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals, is charged with killing a 16-year-old girl. He also sexaully asssaulted a 14-year-old girl, police allege.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a second detainer on him last month after local cops rearrested him. Sanctuary authorities had released him on bail in October despite a detainer and the unspeakable crimes with which he was charged, ICE said.

Of course, Che-Quiab is not alone. Last year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported that 10 percent of nearly 800,000 DACA recipients are criminals.

They are free, roaming American streets.

Sex, Drugs, Murder

Che-Quiab, a 25-year-old, illegal Mexican, apparently likes to party with girls just going through puberty, the grand jury indictment says.

The summary: Over August 6-7, he gave a 16-year-old girl fentanyl, which is 50 times more powerful than heroin, then let her die when he saw she had overdosed. As well, the charges say, he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, a crime to which he confessed:

With regard to sexual contact with any of the minors at the apartment, Jorge admitted to performing oral sex on, and he believed that DNA from his saliva could potentially be found in her vagina, and additionally to having sexual intercourse with her, with a condom.

Che-Quiab faces 13 charges:

• Two counts of first-degree murder

• One count of sexual assault on a child

• One count of sexual assault

• One count of enticing a child

• Three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

• One count of criminal attempt to commit sexual assault.

• Four drug-related charges

He Was A DREAMer

On October 12, despite the crimes and a detainer from ICE filed on August 25, local authorities released him on bond. After cops rearrested Che-Quiab on November 23, ICE filed another detainer on November 24.

Whether sanctuary Arapahoe County will ignore the latest detainer remains to be seen, but that aside, here is where Obama comes in:

Reported ICE:

Che-Quiab illegally entered the United States on an unknown date. He later applied for benefits under DACA in 2014 and was granted DACA status later that same year. However, his DACA status was revoked when he failed to apply for renewal in 2016.

DACA is Obama’s unconstitutional amnesty.

More Out on the Streets

Indeed, if not for the sanctuary rebellion and President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, who now the presumptive president-elect, fewer Che-Quiabs would be out there, waiting for the right time to rob, rape, or murder.

As The New American has repeatedly reported, ICE must often chase down dangerous criminals after sanctuaries ignore detainers, then release the criminals upon an unsuspecting public. Just last week, agents arrested a child murderer that sanctuary California released, despite a detainer.

Victims can’t hold sanctuary responsible.

Not that the crimes, again, matter to Obama or his elderly sidekick, the two responsible for the dangerously irresponsible DACA.

As TNA reported in November 2019, USCIS figures showed that 79,398 of 765,166 DACA applicants had either been arrested or convicted of crimes. The numbers included 62 arrests for rape, 15 for murder, and 3,308 for assault. Another 173 were for kidnapping, and 259 for sexual abuse or statutory rape.

The complete list suggests DACA recipients are responsible for a crime wave all their own:

• Arson — 24

• Assault — 3,308

• Burglary — 1,471

• Drugs — 6,892

• DUI — 4,210

• Kidnapping — 173

• Manslaughter — 5

• Murder — 15

• Organized crime — 45

• Robbery — 269

• Rape — 62

• Sexual abuse, statutory rape — 259

DACA applicants had been arrested more 200,000 times, USCIS reported.

Bad as those numbers are, they might worsen — and soon.

Biden has promised not only to resurrect Obama’s lethal program but also to send amnesty legislation to Congress within his first 100 days.

If passed and signed into law, that bill will put 11 million illegals on the “path to citizenship” — i.e., they’ll become new Democrat voters.

Unsurprisingly, a new illegal-alien invasion has begun in anticipation of Biden’s opening the border with Mexico. Border agents collared more than 140,000 illegals in the first two months of fiscal 2021.

