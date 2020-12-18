https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wsj-interview-ag-barr-says-no-cia-misconduct-trump-russia-spying/

Attorney General Bill Barr says there was “no CIA misconduct” in the Trump-Russia spying scandal in his latest interview.

AG Barr sat down with Kimberly Strassel from The Wall Street Journal this week after his announcement that he will be leaving office before Christmas.

It’s not clear what this means for the FBI.

Barr has been a disappointment during his time as Attorney General.

Conservatives continue to be hounded, harassed and bankrupted.

And liberal Democrats get away with murder.

That is today’s America as AG Bill Barr steps down.

NewsMax reported:

The CIA did not act improperly regarding alleged ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, outgoing Attorney General William Barr said. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal posted Friday, Barr said he had doubts early on about the agency’s conduct. He suspected the CIA was spying on the Trump campaign before the origin of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the alleged dealings with Russia. However, Barr said he concluded the CIA “stayed in its lane” before appointing U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel in October to investigate the Crossfire Hurricane probe. Barr said he did not “see any sign of improper CIA activity” or “foreign government activity before July 2016.”

