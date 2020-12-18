https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/12/18/insanity-wrap-110-go-to-the-back-of-the-vaccine-bus-whitey-n1218205

Insanity Wrap needs to know: How are we ever going to achieve a color-blind society when our nomenklatura insists on seeing everything through the lens of race?

Answer: We’re not supposed to achieve it, because then the nomenklatura wouldn’t be able to keep us at one another’s throats for their own benefit.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Here comes Santa Claus, and he wants to to locked down

Helen Keller was ‘Just Another Privileged White Person’ because of course she was

Racist nipples

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

.@GovWhitmer invites Santa Claus… to tell children to obey her lockdown rulespic.twitter.com/TyYaerQe4q — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) December 16, 2020

Insanity Wrap believes this might be the creepiest thing we’ve ever seen.

Well, except maybe for this:

(Public domain image.)

But you have to admit, it’s close.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

A car was completely engulfed in flames next to the autonomous zone in Seattle overnight. A witness said it was set on fire when someone threw a Molotov cocktail at it. pic.twitter.com/01mP3exDS1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 18, 2020

If you’re wondering how burning random cars helps the cause, look no further than the words and actions of one of the 20th Century’s most successful lefties, V.I. Lenin:

In Hungary, a Communist regime under Bela Kun was set up in 1919. In an article entitled “Greetings to the Hungarian Workers” (Prauda, May 29, 1919), Lenin advised the Communist government of Budapest: “… Be firm. If there is vacillation among the socialists who joined you yesterday in their attitude to the dictatorship of the proletariat, or among the petty bourgeoisie, put down the vacillation mercilessly. Shooting — that is the rightful fate of a coward in war. ” A pattern of “revolutionary tactics” — which was the model for Stalin’s future Katyn affair — was established by Lenin when he advised E.M.Sklyanski, ranking leader of the Red Army, to organize an assassination of “kulaks [wealthy peasants], priests and landlords,” and to place the blame for it on an imaginary peasant guerrilla force. In a “Note to Comrade Sklyanski,” written in August 1920, Lenin said: “An excellent idea. Carry it out together with Dzerzhinski. Under the guise of “greens” [peasant guerrillas] (we will later put the blame on them) we will advance 10-20 versts and summarily hang the kulaks, priests, landlords. The premium: 100.000 rubles for each one hanged. ” Even after the end of the civil war, when anti-Soviet uprisings had almost ceased, Lenin continued to insist on the necessity of terrorism. In a letter to Dmitri Kurski, People’s Commissar of justice, dated May 17, 1922, he said: ” … I am sending you the draft of an additional paragraph of the Criminal Code. It is a first draft which needs, of course, polishing and rehashing. The main idea, I hope, is clear, in spite of the deficiencies of this first draft: it is openly to proclaim the basis and politically truthful (and not only in a narrow juridical sense) principle which explains the essence and justification of terror, its necessity, its limits. “The court must not eliminate terror; to promise this would be self-deception or fraud; it must explain and legalize it in principle, clearly, without falsity and without embellishment. It must be formulated most broadly, since only a revolutionary sense of justice and the revolutionary conscience will create conditions for its application on a more or less wide scope.

It is Insanity Wrap’s sad (and all-too-serious) job today to inform you that antifa is just getting warmed up — and we don’t mean by the car fire.

Well, We Suppose That’s a Take

Everything is white privilege, including what for almost anyone of any color would be just about the worst possible combination of two disabilities:

To some Black disability rights activists, like Anita Cameron, Helen Keller is not radical at all, “just another, despite disabilities, privileged white person,” and yet another example of history telling the story of privileged white Americans.

Insanity Wrap has a #ProTip for Ms. Cameron: When you can’t recognize the achievements of someone because of their skin color, you might be the racist.

We hope this helps.

Nothing — NOTHING — About the COVID Lockdowns Is Sane

(Screencap via Twitter.)

This comes to us courtesy of LA chef Andrew Gruel who adds, “Peak 2020 Intellect: Coronavirus spreads the most in households. Let’s lock everyone in their households then.”

Maybe the best thing we could have done to prevent the spread of the Wuhan Virus would have been to order everyone to eat out all the time.

There are several restaurants here on the Front Range where Insanity Wrap would be happy to spend our internal exile, preferably with plenty of federal recovery dollars to spend as we see fit.

And if the nature of the ongoing emergency required us to take Gavin Newsom’s table at the French Laundry some Saturday night, we suppose we could bear that, too.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Can people shut the fuck up. pic.twitter.com/f67bXsVSCZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 17, 2020

So apparently nipple tint is the latest thing everyone in the world needs to get all panty-twisted over, but Insanity Wrap is going to take a hard pass on this one.

Some Essential Workers Are More Essential Than Others

So to sum up, in this single article by @JanHoffmanNYT, three experts–Schdmit, Lipsitch, and Gould– say that more white people dying will “level the playing field”, teachers are “too white” to deserve a vaccine, but that their “Black and Brown” students make them deserving. pic.twitter.com/EyqwI2VwnE — Jason Compson (@JCompson_III) December 18, 2020

Insanity Wrap first thought that surely they must be joking or that Jason Compson was misrepresenting what the NYT reported.

Just kidding.

We never thought that.

Insanity Wrap understands that in our progressive, forward-moving age, there is absolutely nothing so hateful or retrograde to which leftists will not stoop.

Two selections from the story:

To me the issue of ethics is very significant, very important for this country, and clearly favors the essential worker group because of the high proportion of minority, low-income and low-education workers among essential workers.

Insanity Wrap is old-fashioned enough to still believe that essential workers deserve protection because — follow us closely here — they’re essential. Black, brown, white, plaid… get ’em back to their essential jobs.

But teachers? No, they don’t get priority — and not because they aren’t essential, or because young students aren’t very good transmitters of the Wuhan Flu.

Can you guess why?

Teachers have middle-class salaries, are very often white, and they have college degrees. Of course they should be treated better, but they are not among the most mistreated of workers.

Back of the vaccine bus, whitey.

Insanity Wrap isn’t quite young anymore, not after 51+ years on this Earth. But we are healthy and we work from home — and feel we should probably be close to the very back of the line for our vaccine shot.

Which we will take, BTW.

But since we’re also melanin-deficient, we suppose that in the eyes of some we should consider ourselves lucky if we get vaccinated at all, ever.

Slightly more seriously, making vaccine distribution a race thing gives us all just one more reason to hate one another.

But for the postmodern Left, that’s a feature not a bug.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

How government “works”! Pfizer has the vaccines, but they have no idea where to ship them because they are still waiting for bureaucrats to give them those instructions! https://t.co/hnRidjnB2Q — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) December 18, 2020

Today’s craziest person in the world is anyone who still doesn’t understand that there’s no good deed that can’t be screwed up by a bureaucrat.

One More Thing…

Once again, it’s Margolis & Cox for the win.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

