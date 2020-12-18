https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/18/is-our-children-learning-seattle-public-schools-forcing-white-teachers-to-atone-for-their-privilege-and-the-spirit-murder-of-black-kids-pics/

If you’ve got kids in public school, you might be a little concerned about the influence woke culture is having on their education.

If you’ve got kids in the Seattle Public School system, you should be downright terrified.

This thread is absolutely insane… — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 18, 2020

That’s putting it mildly.

City Journal writer Christopher F. Rufo has revealed disturbing details about how Seattle Public Schools are educating their teachers:

SCOOP: Seattle Public Schools tells teachers that the education system is guilty of “spirit murder” against black children and that white teachers must “bankrupt [their] privilege in acknowledgement of [their] thieved inheritance.” Let’s review the whistleblower documents.👇 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

Read them and weep:

The trainers begin by claiming that teachers are colonizers of Native American “ancestral lands” and that “the United States was built off the stolen labor of kidnapped and enslaved Black people’s work, which created the profits that created our nation.” pic.twitter.com/lTSXFACqDD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

The participants identify themselves by both gender pronouns and race labels. While it has become commonplace in academia to use gender pronoun identifiers, this is perhaps the first example of an institution creating the expectation for explicit race-labeling in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/PJM95tVR0X — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

The trainers tell white teachers that they “must commit to the journey” of anti-whiteness, even if their “lizard-brain” makes them “afraid that [they] will have to talk about sensitive issues such as race, racism, classism, sexism, or any kind of ‘ism.’” pic.twitter.com/hfU94v4Rjy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

The central message is that white teachers must recognize that they “are assigned considerable power and privilege” because of their “possession of white skin.” To atone for this guilt, they must “bankrupt [their] privilege in acknowledgement of [their] thieved inheritance.” pic.twitter.com/XqFG10xfx4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

Next, the teachers hold a discussion about “spirit murder,” which, according to Dr. Bettina Love, is the concept that Americans schools “murder the souls of Black children every day through systemic, institutionalized, anti-Black, state-sanctioned violence.” pic.twitter.com/zvgfEI8IJ7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

The goal of this program is to transform public schools into activist organizations. At the end, teachers must explain how they will practice “anti-racist pedagogy,” address “current social justice movements taking place,” and become “anti-racist outside the classroom.” pic.twitter.com/dc4f7R8TVU — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

In recent years, the district has expanded its Department of Racial Equity Advancement and deployed “racial equity teams” in dozens of schools. The stated goal is to “advance educational racial equity,” but in practice, this program often serves to enforce an ideological agenda. pic.twitter.com/zYjVRTTTK3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

An ideological agenda that aims to perpetuate this deranged woke self-flagellation through subsequent generations of kids.

Seattle Public Schools likes to claim they are “teaching tolerance,” but in truth, they are teaching hate. Read my full analysis in the New York Post: https://t.co/QO10qtzsfv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

Rufo’s analysis concludes:

Unless there is a change of course, this new orthodoxy — gradually replacing academics with activism — will yield an educational disaster. School districts will aggregate students on the ­basis of identity and subordinate traditional learning to the latest fads from woke academe. When those inevitably fail, desperate teachers and administrators will be tempted to drop the old “three Rs” (reading, writing, arithmetic) in ­favor of the new: racism, racism and racism. In this sense, the educational woke regime mirrors the corporate one in function: All this ideological garment-rending and chest-beating serves to disguise the social and material failures of institutions. Teachers can ostentatiously “bankrupt their privilege” in front of their colleagues, but it will do nothing for third-graders who are struggling to read or graduating high-school seniors who can’t solve a single algebra problem or compose a legible sentence. Sadly, if past is precedent, the ­racial fever gripping Seattle schools will soon spread to the nation.

They are teaching children to hate, based on skin color. It’s gross to see. — 🕊️TranquilAura🕊️ (@MysticAura_) December 18, 2020

This is all so disgusting. Unbelievable — Angie Person (@PersonAngie) December 18, 2020

If this isn’t a rock-solid argument for school choice, we don’t know what is.

