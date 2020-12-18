https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/israel-mossad-spy-agency/2020/12/18/id/1002221

Israeli intelligence agency Mossad’s portrayal in several recent television shows on streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu has helped drive recruitment to new heights, The Washington Post reports.

Series like “Tehran,” “The Spy,” and “False Flag” have given Mossad massive exposure, and former intelligence agents note that the agency seems to welcome the attention.

Former Mossad officer Avner Avraham said that the agency’s past missions being made public “support our legacy. They allow people to feel pride and to think about the next generation.”

Avraham, who now runs a Hollywood consulting firm and helped redesign Mossad’s website, noted, “We need more agents.”

A 2018 report from Haaretz found that Mossad chief Yossi Cohen has provided a huge boost to the agency’s numbers, both in terms of personnel and budget. Its budget increased by billions of shekels, and it came to directly employees around 7,000 people, making it the second-largest Western intelligence agency after the CIA.

One former Mossad agent notes that under Cohen’s predecessor, Tamir Pardo, the agency was much less active.

“Pardo approved fewer operations,” the unnamed former agent told Haaretz. “The impression in the operations branch was that he was always afraid that people would be exposed. There was a gloomy atmosphere. Pardo may have been right about caution being needed – all the more so because in the end the responsibility was on his shoulders. But the reality was that he barely approved operations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

