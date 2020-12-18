https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/time-trump-confiscate-voting-machines-results-fraudulent-election-will-never-stand-americans-know/
The President should step in now and confiscate every Dominion voting machine in the US especially those in the states where the election was stolen from President Trump. These machines should never be used in another US election ever again.
General Flynn last night on TV said that the President should confiscate the Dominion machines in the swing states where they were used to steal the election:
Advertisement – story continues below
General Flynn: Clearly There Was a Foreign Influence Tied to These Dominion Machines – Goes Back to China, Russia, Iran – TRUMP SHOULD REVOTE THESE STATES (Video)
More than a month ago we could see that votes were being switched from President Trump to Joe Biden and deleted from the Trump column on a material scale:
TRENDING: BREAKING BIG: Pentagon Halts Biden Transition Defense Briefings — Biden Team Caught Off Guard …Update: Statement from DOD
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Analysis of Election Night Data from All States Shows MILLIONS OF VOTES Either Switched from President Trump to Biden or Were Lost — Using Dominion and Other Systems
Since then others have shown how the votes were manipulated within these machines and switched from President Trump to Joe Biden moving the votes through the third party candidates:
Advertisement – story continues below
EXCLUSIVE: Brilliant! America’s Online Minutemen and Women Just Uncovered the Dominion Plot Transferring Vote Ratios between Pennsylvania Precincts (VIDEO)
Per a review of the machines in Antrim County in Michigan where thousands of votes moved from President Trump to Joe Biden, a forensic audit confirmed that these machines weren’t safe for any election let alone a US Presidential election. The results of this audit were horrible:
ANTRIM COUNTY FORENSIC AUDIT CALLS 2020 ELECTION RESULTS INTO QUESTION – How Can Any State in the US Legitimately Confirm Their Election Results Are Accurate?
President Trump should confiscate every machine and never allow them to be used ever again. A few of these machines should be reviewed to determine if they show ballots being transferred from Trump to Biden or otherwise tampered with.
The President could then perform a review of all paper ballots and ballot images in the swing states utilizing the approach of IT genius who claims he can determine if ballots are legitimate or fake in seconds based on the characteristic of the ballot itself.
Advertisement – story continues below
Then if necessary, new elections should be performed in these states.
The results of this election will never stand and Americans know it.