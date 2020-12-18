https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/ivanka-trump-paula-white-distribute-500-food-boxes-need/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Paula White, a televangelist who is also Trump’s spiritual advisor, came together to hand out hundreds of boxes of food to the poor at a Virginia Church.

The distribution was part of the USDA’s Farmers To Families Food Box program. They handed out more than 500 boxes together, though the program has reportedly handed out more than 3.2 billion boxes to date, including more than 129 million boxes full of meals this year.

In a tweet, Ivanka stated “Our Farmers to Families Food Box program continues to feed billions of meals to families in need across the Nation – over 3.2B to date! Grateful to spend the morning this Holiday Season in VA passing out boxes loaded with fresh & nutritious food sourced from local farms.”

