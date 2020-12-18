https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/joe-biden-addresses-hunter-scandal-calling-son-smartest-man-know/

Joe Biden on Thursday went on a television comedy show to defend his son, Hunter, who has been caught up in a series of financial scandals stemming from his business deals with foreigners including reportedly Communist Party-linked business operatives that could even involve his father.

“We have great confidence in our son. I am not concerned about any accusations made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play. But look it is what it is. And uh he’s a grown man. He’s the smartest man I know, I mean from a pure intellectual capacity. And uh and as long as he’s good, we’re good,” Joe Biden said.

The overarching circumstances are that evidence appears to indicate Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family were getting, or strategizing to get, huge paychecks from Chinese operatives, for what critics suggest essentially was introductions and access to American contacts.

Hunter Biden already has admitted that his taxes are being investigated, and his deal for huge paychecks from a deal he pulled off while his father was vice president for Barack Obama is well known.

Then, he negotiated a deal to be paid tens of thousands of dollars a month to be on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that was suspected of corruption. It came just as Joe Biden was given responsibility for American Ukraine policy for Obama.

Joe Biden is on video boasting how he then threatened Ukraine with the loss of American aid if officials didn’t fire a prosecutor looking into Burisma corruption.

A French website reported that fired prosecutor, Victor Shokin, later filed a criminal complaint against Joe Biden for his actions.

The French website Les Crisis published the complaint.

It states that Biden’s request “concerning my ousting from the post of the Attorney General of Ukraine as a condition for the granting of financial (economic) assistance is qualified as pressure, which represents interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine on the part of a foreign power in violation of one of the principles of international law.”

Fox News said Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill Biden, accepted an interview with entertainer Stephen Colbert to make the statements.

And, the report said, the Biden camp later explained that Biden “was not referring to the investigation as ‘foul play,’ but rather to Republicans who have used Hunter Biden’s business dealings to go after him personally for months.”

The Delaware U.S. Attorney is investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes – a probe that has been ongoing since 2018 but essentially was concealed from voters until after the election.

Besides his business deals in Ukraine and China, Hunter Biden also has connections in Russia.

Hunter Biden also was kicked out of the Navy, for using cocaine, in 2014, then had an affair with his late brother’s wife, and also was proven to have fathered a child with former stripper Lunden Roberts in 2019 after she sued him for paternity.

The issues are clouding a potential Joe Biden White House for reasons that include this week’s revelations of emails in which a business associate of Hunter Biden wrote a text message requesting that “Joe” be involved in a China deal, because that would make it look like a “truly family business.”

Fox News reported it was in text messages dating back to 2017, shortly after Joe Biden left the office of vice president, Hunter Biden business associates James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinski sought to “get Joe involved.”

The deal was the joint venture with CEFC China Energy that Bobulinski has discussed in media interviews. Bobulinski claims he met twice with Joe Biden and is certain that an email indicating the “big guy” was to get a 10% cut referred to the former vice president.

Further, a Senate report issued this month said that among the Communist Party-tied nationals with whom Hunter Biden did business was Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC China Energy. Ye was affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, the report said.

The New York Times reported in 2018 that Ye wanted “access to the corridors of power in Washington” and he soon “was meeting with the family of Joseph R. Biden Jr.”

Ye has been a fugitive since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in 2018 on suspicion of economic crimes.

The scandals have implications larger than typical Washington scandals because a post-election survey found more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter.

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned by the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

Fox News reported Gilliar, in a back-and-forth over the terms of the company, sent a text to Bobulinski in 2017 stating, “Man U are right let’s get the company set up, then tell H and family the high stakes and get Joe involved.”

Joe Biden repeatedly has denied being involved with – or even knowing about – his son’s business schemes.

Another email exchange had Bobulinski asking “what is the deal w Jim Biden as he wasn’t part of the discussion but now seems a focal point.”

The recent Senate report warned that members of Joe Biden’s family were in deals with Chinese nationals with “deep connections” to the Communist Party.

The Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees named Hunter Biden and the former vice president’s brother James and James’ wife Sara.

