This week Joe Biden endured another hard-hitting interview with a top-notch journalist as Stephen Colbert became the latest lib-friendly person with a microphone to lob some softballs at him.
During the interview, Biden named the smartest man he knows:
Joe Biden on the accusations against his son Hunter:
“It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play, but, look, it is what it is. And he’s a grown man. He is the smartest man I know. I mean, in a pure intellectual capacity.”pic.twitter.com/8HI5snQKRV
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 17, 2020
“Hunter Biden is the smartest man I know in pure intellectual capacity” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/CLWn85iKO9
— PG Howie (@pghowie3) December 17, 2020
That could hurt somebody’s feelings:
Barack Obama hardest hit.
— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) December 18, 2020
“Hunter is the smartest man I know in terms of intellectual capacity”. @BarackObama would like a word…… https://t.co/2kglNrkH02
— hypervista (@hypervista) December 18, 2020
LOL! Maybe Joe will be getting a call later and subsequently have to issue a retraction and update.
Doesn’t bode well for Barack. https://t.co/87kSReG6wD
— Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) December 18, 2020
And he knows Obama…. that says a lot
— President – Elect D2 (@D2_Conservative) December 18, 2020
Joe Biden says Hunter is the smartest man he has ever known. Take that Obama…
— Terry (@Sicilian1926) December 18, 2020
There he goes again, @BarackObama.
Calling Hunter smarter than you. https://t.co/k17RjMu0MS
— Jon Runoff (@dustopian) December 18, 2020
If Hunter is the smartest person he know then he’s saying Hunter is smarter than @BarackObama ? Okay he might have a point there!
— Chad Lewis (@Lewis78Mines) December 18, 2020
Joe Biden says Hunter Biden is the smartest guy he knows.
Joe Biden knows Barack Obama,
John Kerry and Bernie Sanders.
— Larry Behrens (@larrybehrens) December 18, 2020
And hey, maybe Joe isn’t exaggerating.