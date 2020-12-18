https://www.oann.com/johnson-and-von-der-leyen-to-speak-on-brexit-spectator-reporter/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=johnson-and-von-der-leyen-to-speak-on-brexit-spectator-reporter

December 18, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to speak in the next 48 hours on Brexit trade talks, a Spectator reporter said.

“It is expected that Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will speak again in the next 48 hours,” James Forsyth said. “U.K. looking for a sign that the EU is prepared to move on fish.”

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

