In July former Trump Campaign staffer Carter Page announced attorney Lin Wood had agreed to represent him after he was falsely accused by government and media elites of being a Russian spy.

On Friday night Attorney Lin Wood announced that a Delaware judge has revoked his counsel for Carter Page.

Wood says this was done because he filed a case in Georgia now before the Supreme Court challenging the lawlessness and corruption in the Georgia election.

