In July former Trump Campaign staffer Carter Page announced attorney Lin Wood had agreed to represent him after he was falsely accused by government and media elites of being a Russian spy.

Late last year, I planned to “semi-retire” to write & focus on @N1ckSandmann cases. Things have changed in past few months.@Yahoo, @HuffPost & @Isikoff falsely accused @carterwpage of being a traitor & tried to ruin him. I have agreed to represent Dr. Carter Page.#FightBack — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 26, 2020

On Friday night Attorney Lin Wood announced that a Delaware judge has revoked his counsel for Carter Page.

Wood says this was done because he filed a case in Georgia now before the Supreme Court challenging the lawlessness and corruption in the Georgia election.

Judge in Delaware issued show cause order against me today to revoke my appearance as counsel for @carterwpage in defamation case, contending I violated Bar rules by filing GA case now before US Supreme Ct. & was co-counsel in Wisconsin election case filed by @SidneyPowell1. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 19, 2020

Over 43 years of law practice, I have appeared in cases in 27 states. I have never had my pro hac vice status denied or challenged. Now I fight for truth to be exposed & law upheld in cases involving @realDonaldTrump election & am accused of improper conduct. Connect the dots. https://t.co/xMX8Jjap0g — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 19, 2020

