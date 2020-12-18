https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/18/just-despicable-nea-gets-lit-up-after-acknowledging-learning-loss-trauma-and-economic-hardship-but-students-are-extremely-resilient/

The National Education Association isn’t exactly making new friends today thanks to a ratio-worthy tweet that’s being met with rightful derision:

Yes, it’s been difficult. There is learning loss. There are social-emotional challenges. In some cases, there is sickness, economic hardship, or trauma. But students are extremely resilient.https://t.co/K8y7JZvDzU — NEA (@NEAToday) December 18, 2020

Wow — they just came right out and said it?

The nation’s largest teachers union: pic.twitter.com/JUDsJAO6MF — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 18, 2020

If a grocery store doesn’t reopen families can take their money elsewhere If a school doesn’t reopen families should similarly be able to take their children’s education dollars elsewhere. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 18, 2020

But the NEA would of course rather just be able to keep the money as close to themselves as possible.

That’s what you have for kids and parents? Kids can suck it up? The damage you’re doing is incalculable and immoral. You shouldn’t be entitled to the sacred responsibility you’re pissing all over. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 18, 2020

Unreal, but not unsurprising (sadly).

The teacher’s union be like pic.twitter.com/xIQ7V9bZ3G — Just Says “Homeschool Your Kids” (@CyberKulak) December 18, 2020

Again, children have been asked the bear the burden of the safety of adults. It’s plainly wrong and immoral. https://t.co/9fglabZ87C — KP (@KL_Pham) December 18, 2020

They wouldn’t HAVE to be resilient if you didn’t steal a year or more of education from them for literally no reason! — Mitch Lowe (@Mitch___Lowe) December 18, 2020

This is getting the ratio it deserves. Union leaders justifying taking money while they don’t do any work. https://t.co/LJwB9JDwie — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) December 18, 2020

It’s all about the children. https://t.co/jxOgpGANe2 — Lord BT (@back_ttys) December 18, 2020

I don’t even have kids and I want to punch this tweet https://t.co/2A7Kz5zIGG — Jen Monroe 🗽🌐 🎧 🦥 (@jenniferm_q) December 18, 2020

NEA is evil.

There is no parsing this.

Keeping kids from education with this incredibly small risk profile is evil. https://t.co/AltjCPR7Fu — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 18, 2020

Its never “about the kids” and what is best for them. https://t.co/kEdKI0nYJg — Anna K. Miller (@annakate_miller) December 18, 2020

Is the NEA saying they’re just “following the science”? They can’t even make that claim:

Dr. Fauci: “The default position should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in school or to get them back to school […] if you look at the data the spread among children and from children is not really big at all”pic.twitter.com/G0MqlA0NDQ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 18, 2020

