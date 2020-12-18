https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ktmcfarland-hunterbiden-china-joebiden/2020/12/18/id/1002255

There are several reasons why a special counsel must be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden because as president, Joe Biden’s most important national security decisions will involve China, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland said Friday.

“Hunter Biden has received hundreds of millions of dollars of contracts over the years from the Chinese government, Chinese companies,” McFarland said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “The Justice Department is going to be put in a difficult decision.”

It must be determined if Biden had a connection with his son’s business interests, she added.

“Joe Biden has had a long history of being soft on China, of looking the other way,” said McFarland. “During the campaign, he said China is no strategic threat. A special counsel is the only way we’ll find out if there is any there, there. If I was Joe Biden and had nothing to hide I would want a special counsel. I would want to have my record to be examined … if there is something there, the American people need to know.”

McFarland also said she disagrees with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who said this week that Biden would not get in the way of a U.S. attorney’s investigation of his son.

“When a new president comes in, those U.S. attorneys, they get replaced,” she said. “So does their investigation continue? Look, it is not about if Joe Biden is a crook or not a crook. I know what it’s like inside government. Is the Justice Department really going to go after a president that they really like, that they feel strongly in favor of? It’s a career breaker.”

It’s better, she said, to pull the investigation “away from politics” and to allow a special counsel to do their work and tell the American people what had been going on.

“The American people need to take a cold, hard look at China,” she said. “The way to do it is through Hunter Biden and the financial relationship business, political and thought leaders have with the Chinese government.”

