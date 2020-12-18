https://www.dailywire.com/news/harris-not-american-way-to-criticize-jill-biden-for-calling-herself-doctor

During an interview this week, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) slammed a recent op-ed in The Wall Street Journal that dared to criticize Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, for calling herself a “doctor,” saying that it was “not the American way.”

Leftist “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts claimed that The Wall Street Journal op-ed was “controversial,” and asked Harris what she thought about it.

“I was deeply disappointed that in 2020 that kind of approach would be given any legitimacy,” Harris claimed, “[because] let’s be clear about it: she worked hard.”

“She raised her kids, she went to school, she went to night school,” Harris continued. “She got degrees, she earned everything she has. That’s the American way. That’s the American spirit. So when there’s anyone who tries to diminish the significance of people who work hard, I think it’s just not the American way, frankly.”

The Wall Street Journal op-ed started out by saying:

Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the “Dr.” before your name? “Dr. Jill Biden ” sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic. Your degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title “Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students’ Needs.” A wise man once said that no one should call himself “Dr.” unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran a brutal segment this week noting the numerous errors that Jill Biden’s dissertation was riddled with, saying that she either needed reading glasses or she is “borderline illiterate.” A viral Twitter thread noted numerous instances of poor writing in the dissertation, as well as failures in basic math.

National Review writer Kyle Smith wrote a brutal piece on Wednesday on the same topic, saying that Jill Biden was demanding to be called a “Dr.” because she was “smarting from an inferiority complex.”

Smith wrote:

Insisting on being called “Doctor” when you don’t heal people is, among most holders of doctorates, seen as a gauche, silly, cringey ego trip. Consider “Dr.” Jill Biden, who doesn’t even hold a Ph.D. but rather a lesser Ed.D., something of a joke in the academic world. President-elect Joe Biden once explained that his wife sought the degree purely for status reasons: “She said, ‘I was so sick of the mail coming to Sen. and Mrs. Biden. I wanted to get mail addressed to Dr. and Sen. Biden.’ That’s the real reason she got her doctorate,” Joe Biden has said. Mrs. Biden wanted the credential for its own sake. As for its quality, well. She got it from the University of Delaware, whose ties to her husband, its most illustrious alumnus if you don’t count Joe Flacco, run so deep that it has a school of public policy named after him. That the University of Delaware would have rejected her 2006 dissertation as sloppy, poorly written, non-academic, and barely fit for a middle-school Social Studies classroom (all of which it is) when her husband had been representing its state in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades was about as likely as Tom Hagen telling Vito Corleone that his wife is a fat sow on payday. The only risk to the University of Delaware was that it might strain its collective wrist in its rush to rubber-stamp her doctoral paper. Mrs. Biden could have turned in a quarter-a**ed excuse for a magazine article written at the level of Simple English Wikipedia and been heartily congratulated by the university for her towering mastery. Which is exactly what happened. Jill Biden’s dissertation is not an addition to the sum total of human knowledge. It is not a demonstration of expertise in its specific topic or its broad field. It is a gasping, wheezing, frail little Disney forest creature that begs you to notice the effort it makes to be the thing it is imitating while failing so pathetically that any witnesses to its ineptitude must feel compelled, out of manners alone, to drag it to the nearest podium and give it a participation trophy. Which is more or less what an Ed.D. is. It’s a degree that only deeply unimpressive people feel confers the honorific of “Doctor.” People who are actually smart understand that being in possession of a credential is no proof of intelligence.

